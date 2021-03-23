Home>>
No military parade to mark CPC centenary: senior officer
(Xinhua) 13:05, March 23, 2021
BEIJING, March 23 (Xinhua) -- There will be no military parade during this year's celebration of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC), according to a senior military officer.
Li Jun, assistant director of the Political Work Department of the Central Military Commission, revealed the information at a press conference in Beijing on Tuesday.
