Over 7.1 mln people with 50-year-plus CPC membership to be honored
(Xinhua) 14:26, March 23, 2021
BEIJING, March 23 (Xinhua) -- The Communist Party of China (CPC) will award a commemorative medal to more than 7.1 million people with Party membership of 50 years or above, as the Party celebrates its centenary in 2021, an official said Tuesday.
Fu Xingguo, deputy head of the CPC Central Committee's Organization Department, said at a press conference that the Party members to receive the medal are those who have consistently performed well in their duties.
Preparations are underway to ensure all the eligible members receive the medal before July 1, the birthday of the CPC, Fu added.
