Wednesday, March 24, 2021

China releases logo for CPC's 100th anniversary activities

(CGTN) 08:44, March 24, 2021

The Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee on Wednesday released the official logo for activities to mark the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CPC.

