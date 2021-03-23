Xi to address CPC centenary gathering
A series of events will be held to celebrate the centenary of the founding of the CPC, including a grand celebration at which General Secretary Xi Jinping will make an important speech, said Wang Xiaohui, deputy head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, at a news conference on Tuesday.
The Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee holds a press conference to shed light on the celebration activities for the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 23, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Xin)
Commemorating events
The following are the highlights of the activities announced by Wang. (Read more)
* Party history education (deemed key, with targeting young people a priority) (Read more)
* A grand gathering
* The July 1 Medal to be awarded and outstanding Party members, exemplary Party workers, and advanced community-level Party organizations to be honored
* Major theme exhibitions
* Theatrical performances
* Seminars and symposiums on theoretical study
* A series of literature and art works and publications
* Party-themed publicity and education activities among the public
No plans for a military parade
The Chinese military will hold a series of activities to celebrate the centenary, according to a senior officer at the Central Military Commission.
But there are no plans for a military parade, Li Jun, an officer with the commission's political work department, said.
Celebrations include:
* Military to enhance Party history education
* Military museums to hold exhibits and other commemorations
* Military to award outstanding Party members
* Military enhances preparedness on Party centenary
Other highlights
The CPC will award a commemorative medal to more than 7.1 million people with Party membership of 50 years or above, said Fu Xingguo, deputy head of the Organization Department of the CPC Central Committee. (Read more)
As of the end of 2019, the CPC has 4.68 million primary-level organizations with a total of 91.91 million members, according to Fu.
Photos
Related Stories
- CPC to hold theatrical performance for centenary celebrations
- Over 7.1 mln people with 50-year-plus CPC membership to be honored
- CPC to hold a series of events for centenary celebrations
- CPC membership over 91 million by end of 2019: official
- No military parade to mark CPC centenary: senior officer
- Interview: CPC's success in transforming China great accomplishment: British sociologist
- Expats living in Shanghai come face-to-face with ordinary CPC members
- CPC's governing status is red line: Chinese delegation
- ‘Red-themed dramas’ featuring CPC history hit the small screen, younger generations appreciate with respect, curiosity
- Cambodian King visits site of 1st CPC national congress
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.