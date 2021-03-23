Xi to address CPC centenary gathering

Chinadaily.com.cn) 14:40, March 23, 2021

A series of events will be held to celebrate the centenary of the founding of the CPC, including a grand celebration at which General Secretary Xi Jinping will make an important speech, said Wang Xiaohui, deputy head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, at a news conference on Tuesday.

The Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee holds a press conference to shed light on the celebration activities for the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CPC in Beijing, capital of China, March 23, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Commemorating events

The following are the highlights of the activities announced by Wang. (Read more)

* Party history education (deemed key, with targeting young people a priority) (Read more)

* A grand gathering

* The July 1 Medal to be awarded and outstanding Party members, exemplary Party workers, and advanced community-level Party organizations to be honored

* Major theme exhibitions

* Theatrical performances

* Seminars and symposiums on theoretical study

* A series of literature and art works and publications

* Party-themed publicity and education activities among the public

No plans for a military parade

The Chinese military will hold a series of activities to celebrate the centenary, according to a senior officer at the Central Military Commission.

But there are no plans for a military parade, Li Jun, an officer with the commission's political work department, said.

Celebrations include:

* Military to enhance Party history education

* Military museums to hold exhibits and other commemorations

* Military to award outstanding Party members

* Military enhances preparedness on Party centenary

Other highlights

The CPC will award a commemorative medal to more than 7.1 million people with Party membership of 50 years or above, said Fu Xingguo, deputy head of the Organization Department of the CPC Central Committee. (Read more)

As of the end of 2019, the CPC has 4.68 million primary-level organizations with a total of 91.91 million members, according to Fu.

(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)