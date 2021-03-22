Languages

Monday, March 22, 2021

Blossoming Tabebuia rosea trees seen in downtown Beirut

(Xinhua) 11:14, March 22, 2021

A blossoming Tabebuia rosea tree is seen along a commercial street in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, on March 21, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Zongya)


