Fire Festival celebrated by Iranians

Xinhua) 14:11, March 17, 2021

A woman jumps over a bonfire in the celebrations of the Fire Festival in Tehran, Iran, on March 16, 2021. Fire Festival is celebrated annually by Iranians on the eve of last Wednesday before Nowruz, the Iranian new year, which begins on March 21 this year. (Photo by Ahmad Halabisaz/Xinhua)