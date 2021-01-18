Iran dismisses Europe's concerns over military implications of producing uranium metal

TEHRAN, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) has dismissed European states' concerns over Iran's intention for uranium metal production, Press TV reported on Sunday.

In a statement, the AEOI urged the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and Britain, France and Germany to avoid creating any "misunderstanding" about Iran's plan for uranium metal production, according to the report.

The AEOI statement came in a response to the three European states who expressed concerns about Iran's military implications of producing uranium metal.

Iran has not yet "presented the design information questionnaire of the uranium metal factory" to the IAEA, it said.

The issue of the factory producing uranium metal is stipulated in Article 4 of "the Strategic Action to Lift Sanctions and Protect the Iranian Nation's Rights Act" passed earlier by the parliament, and the AEOI is obliged to implement the law, Tasnim news agency cited the statement as saying.

On Saturday, Britain, France and Germany alleged that Iran's move to begin work on uranium metal-based fuel contravened the nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Their call came after the IAEA said Iran notified the nuclear watchdog that it had resumed research on uranium metal production in order to provide advanced fuel for a reactor.

Based on the Iranian parliament's law, the AEOI is mandated with designing such a factory as well as other countermeasures in response to the Western states' "violations of the JCPOA," according to Press TV.