Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Jan 18, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Iran dismisses Europe's concerns over military implications of producing uranium metal

(Xinhua)    08:52, January 18, 2021

TEHRAN, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) has dismissed European states' concerns over Iran's intention for uranium metal production, Press TV reported on Sunday.

In a statement, the AEOI urged the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and Britain, France and Germany to avoid creating any "misunderstanding" about Iran's plan for uranium metal production, according to the report.

The AEOI statement came in a response to the three European states who expressed concerns about Iran's military implications of producing uranium metal.

Iran has not yet "presented the design information questionnaire of the uranium metal factory" to the IAEA, it said.

The issue of the factory producing uranium metal is stipulated in Article 4 of "the Strategic Action to Lift Sanctions and Protect the Iranian Nation's Rights Act" passed earlier by the parliament, and the AEOI is obliged to implement the law, Tasnim news agency cited the statement as saying.

On Saturday, Britain, France and Germany alleged that Iran's move to begin work on uranium metal-based fuel contravened the nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Their call came after the IAEA said Iran notified the nuclear watchdog that it had resumed research on uranium metal production in order to provide advanced fuel for a reactor.

Based on the Iranian parliament's law, the AEOI is mandated with designing such a factory as well as other countermeasures in response to the Western states' "violations of the JCPOA," according to Press TV.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Meng Bin, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York