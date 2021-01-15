Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Jan 15, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Washington hampering chances for dialogue between Iran, Gulf states: Russian FM

(Xinhua)    09:02, January 15, 2021

MOSCOW, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Thursday that the United States is doing all it can to hamper any chance for dialogue between Iran and the Persian Gulf countries.

"It would be in our interest for Iran and the Arab states of the Gulf to establish a normal dialogue with each other, reach confidence-building agreements, establish transparency in military affairs, and generally develop cooperation," the Russian Foreign Ministry quoted Lavrov as saying at a press conference.

"Unfortunately, our U.S. colleagues so far, at least the current administration, has done everything to prevent this dialogue from taking place," he added.

The minister further noted that Russia's proposal on the collective security concept for the Persian Gulf area is also aimed at fostering dialogue between Iran and the Gulf states, and it is essential that no actions are taken to undermine these efforts.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York