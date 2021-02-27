Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Feb 27, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Biden warns Iran to "be careful" after U.S. airstrikes

(Xinhua)    15:46, February 27, 2021

WASHINGTON, Feb. 26 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday warned Iran to "be careful" when asked what message he was sending to Iran with the airstrikes in Syria.

"You can't act with impunity. Be careful," Biden told reporters while traveling in the southern state of Texas.

His comments came a day after the U.S. military conducted airstrikes against facilities used by Iranian-backed militant groups in eastern Syria.

The Pentagon said the airstrikes were authorized in response to recent attacks against American and coalition personnel in Iraq. Enditem

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York