Israeli archaeologists discover fragments of Dead Sea Scroll
(Xinhua) 11:28, March 17, 2021
Fragments of the new discovered Dead Sea Scroll are seen in a lab in the Israel Museum in Jerusalem on March 16, 2021. Israeli archaeologists have discovered dozens of fragments of a biblical scroll written in Greek in the Cave of Horror near the Dead Sea. (Photo by Gil Cohen Magen/Xinhua)
