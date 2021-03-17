Languages

Wednesday, March 17, 2021

Israeli archaeologists discover fragments of Dead Sea Scroll

(Xinhua) 11:28, March 17, 2021

Fragments of the new discovered Dead Sea Scroll are seen in a lab in the Israel Museum in Jerusalem on March 16, 2021. Israeli archaeologists have discovered dozens of fragments of a biblical scroll written in Greek in the Cave of Horror near the Dead Sea. (Photo by Gil Cohen Magen/Xinhua)


