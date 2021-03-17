China's deep-sea manned submersible will be open to global scientists

File photo of China's deep-sea manned submersible "Fendouzhe" (Striver). It set a national record by diving to a depth of 10,909 meters in the Mariana Trench on November 10, 2020. /Xinhua

China's homegrown deep-sea manned submersible "Fendouzhe", which dived to a national record depth of 10,909 meters in the Mariana Trench in the western Pacific Ocean last November, will be open to global scientists under certain rules, according to its developer.

The submersible, developed by the China Ship Scientific Research Center (CSSRC), affiliated to the China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation, was officially handed over to the Institute of Deep-sea Science and Engineering at Chinese Academy of Sciences in Sanya, China's southernmost island province of Hainan on Tuesday.

It means the latter takes charge of the follow-up operation, maintenance and management of "Fendouzhe", which means "striver" in Chinese.

Ye Cong, deputy director of CSSRC, said the handover is an important step that marks the completion of the development of the submersible and that it has passed maritime tests.

"Fendouzhe" will be open to global scientists under rules and regulations, he said, adding that scientific research of the deep ocean is a global hot topic, and international cooperation will enhance humanity's understanding in the field.

"Fendouzhe" is expected to play a significant role in China's deep-sea scientific research, survey of marine resources and emergency sea rescue missions.

Led by the Institute of Deep-sea Science and Engineering, a scientific instruction committee has been set up for the use of "Fendouzhe" and another manned submersible Shenhai Yongshi (Deep Sea Warrior), which is capable of reaching a depth of 4,500 meters.

According to the institute, the committee serves as a communication and exchange platform for the scientific applications of the two submersibles. It will also promote international cooperation in the deep-sea exploration.