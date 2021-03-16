Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Mar 16, 2021
PAP soldiers advance in assault group

(China Military Online)    16:36, March 16, 2021

Special operations soldiers assigned to a detachment under the Chinese People’s Armed Police (PAP) Force Tianjin Contingent advance and reconnoiter with aimed rifles in assault group during the comprehensive counter-hijacking training on March 4, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Qian Zhiqiang)

Special operations soldiers assigned to a detachment under the Chinese People's Armed Police (PAP) Force Tianjin Contingent advance and reconnoiter with aimed rifles in assault group during the comprehensive counter-hijacking training on March 4, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Qian Zhiqiang)

Special operations soldiers assigned to a detachment under the Chinese People’s Armed Police (PAP) Force Tianjin Contingent use rifles to reconnoiter during the comprehensive counter-hijacking training on March 4, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Qian Zhiqiang)

