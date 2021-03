In this short video, a young girl called Lanzi, who is from the Hani ethnic group, shows how terrace agriculture works, in Southwest China's Yunnan Province.

For over 1,300 years, the Hani people have been plowing their rice terraces that cascade down the lush hillsides and shape a spectacular rice-paddy terracing view.

The Honghe Hani Rice Terraces were listed as a World Heritage site in 2013.