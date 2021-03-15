More European countries suspend use of AstraZeneca vaccine after reports of blood clots, deaths

More European countries, fully or partially, have suspended the use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine following reports of several suspected deaths from clotting after vaccinations. But the EU claimed that there is "no indication" that the vaccine is linked to these conditions.

A dose of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is displayed during the launch of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign at Mulago Specialized Women and Neonatal Hospital in Kampala, Uganda, March 10, 2021. (Photo by Joseph Kiggundu/Xinhua)