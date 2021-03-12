Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Mar 12, 2021
Godsent Pu'er, Tea Source of the World

The Fragrance of Bacon in My Hometown

(People's Daily Online)    17:18, March 12, 2021

“My family has more than 20 years of experience in making pickled bacon, whose ingredients are local home-raised small aardvarks. The annual output can reach about 4 tons, with a gross income of more than RMB 300,000.”

Zhao Yufang, a villager of Fudong Village, Fudong Township, Lancang Lahu Autonomous County, Pu’er City, is the local successful representative through pickling and selling bacon.

Fudong Village is of a high altitude and a cold climate, which is suitable for making bacon. After years of development, Fudong Bacon has been well-known, the annual income of villagers from pickled bacon is from RMB 20,000-30,000 to RMB several hundred thousand.

 

