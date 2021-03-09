Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Mar 9, 2021
China's Chang'e-4 probe resumes work for 28th lunar day

(Xinhua)    10:15, March 09, 2021

Photo taken by the rover Yutu-2 (Jade Rabbit-2) on Jan. 11, 2019 shows the lander of the Chang'e-4 probe. (Xinhua/China National Space Administration)

BEIJING, March 8 (Xinhua) -- The lander and rover of China's Chang'e-4 probe have begun their 28th lunar day of work on the far side of the moon.

Landing on the moon on Jan. 3, 2019, the Chang'e-4 probe has survived 795 Earth days on the moon, the Lunar Exploration and Space Program Center of the China National Space Administration said Monday.

A lunar day is equal to about 14 days on Earth, and a lunar night is of the same length. The solar-powered probe switches to dormant mode during the lunar night.

The rover Yutu-2, or Jade Rabbit-2, is currently located about 429 meters northwest of the landing site.

