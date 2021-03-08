Macao SAR to hold Legislative Assembly election in September

Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Chief Executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) Ho Iat Seng in Beijing, capital of China, March 6, 2021. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

MACAO, March 8 (Xinhua) -- The Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) is set to hold the Legislative Assembly election on Sept. 12 this year, according to an executive order published Monday at the Macao SAR Gazette.

A separate executive order, also published on Monday, set the spending cap for each campaigning team for the election at 3,549,622 patacas.

In line with the Macao SAR Basic Law, Macao's Legislative Assembly is composed of 33 seats, including 14 directly-elected seats, 12 indirectly-elected seats and seven others appointed by the SAR chief executive. (1 U.S. dollar equals 8 patacas)