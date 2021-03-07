Blooming canola flower attracts tourists in Yunnan

Locals dressed in Yi ethnic costumes pick canola flower to make pickled vegetables in Luoping, Yunnan Province on March 4, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Kang Ping)

Nearly one million mu (about 165,000 acres) of canola flower fields have bloomed recently in Luoping County, Yunnan Province, attracting a large number of tourists for sightseeing.

Tourists visit canola flower fields on a bridge in Luoping, Yunnan Province on March 4. (Photo: China News Service/Kang Ping)

Locals dressed in Yi ethnic costumes pick canola flower to make pickled vegetables in Luoping, Yunnan Province on March 4, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Kang Ping)

Tourists walk in a canola flower field in Luoping, Yunnan Province on March 4. (Photo: China News Service/Kang Ping)

A girl takes photo in the canola flower field in Luoping, Yunnan Province on March 4. (Photo: China News Service/Kang Ping)

Locals dressed in Yi ethnic costumes pick canola flower to make pickled vegetables in Luoping, Yunnan Province on March 4, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Kang Ping)