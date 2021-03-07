China's incredible growth curve

Since the First Five-Year Plan (1953-1957) in 1953, China has completed a total of 13 five-year plans. The country has achieved rapid growth over the past few decades and turned itself into the world's second largest economy.

A new five-year plan, a blueprint to guide the world's second largest economy from 2021 to 2025, is scheduled to be implemented starting this year. There are enough reasons for us to expect what China will achieve in the next five years.

