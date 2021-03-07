Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Mar 7, 2021
China's incredible growth curve

(People's Daily App)    09:41, March 07, 2021

Since the First Five-Year Plan (1953-1957) in 1953, China has completed a total of 13 five-year plans. The country has achieved rapid growth over the past few decades and turned itself into the world's second largest economy.

A new five-year plan, a blueprint to guide the world's second largest economy from 2021 to 2025, is scheduled to be implemented starting this year. There are enough reasons for us to expect what China will achieve in the next five years.

Click the video to see China's growth curve over the past few decades.

