Chinese vice premier meets Swiss finance minister via video link

BEIJING, March 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Liu He met with Swiss Federal Councillor and Finance Minister Ueli Maurer via video link on Wednesday.

The two sides exchanged in-depth views on practical cooperation in finance and other fields during the meeting.

China-Switzerland relations feature mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit, said Liu, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.

Under China's push for the establishment of a new development pattern and high-quality development, China-Switzerland financial cooperation has a broad prospect and will enhance the well-being of the two countries and the two peoples, Liu added.

Maurer said Switzerland will use its advantage to deepen cooperation with China in multiple fields, including sustainable finance, stock exchange interconnection and wealth management, and advance the bilateral ties to a higher level.