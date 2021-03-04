Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Mar 4, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Chinese vice premier meets Swiss finance minister via video link

(Xinhua)    09:42, March 04, 2021

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Swiss Federal Councillor and Finance Minister Ueli Maurer via video link, March 3, 2021. The two sides exchanged in-depth views on practical cooperation in finance and other fields during the meeting. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

BEIJING, March 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Liu He met with Swiss Federal Councillor and Finance Minister Ueli Maurer via video link on Wednesday.

The two sides exchanged in-depth views on practical cooperation in finance and other fields during the meeting.

China-Switzerland relations feature mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit, said Liu, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.

Under China's push for the establishment of a new development pattern and high-quality development, China-Switzerland financial cooperation has a broad prospect and will enhance the well-being of the two countries and the two peoples, Liu added.

Maurer said Switzerland will use its advantage to deepen cooperation with China in multiple fields, including sustainable finance, stock exchange interconnection and wealth management, and advance the bilateral ties to a higher level.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Meng Bin, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next

Related reading

Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York