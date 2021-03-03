CPPCC spokesperson calls 'vaccine diplomacy' claims 'narrow-minded'

Guo Weimin, spokesperson of the fourth session of the 13th CPPCC National Committee, speaks during a news conference via video link in Beijing on March 3, 2021. [Photo by Zhu Xingxin/chinadaily.com.cn]

It is "very narrow-minded" to perceive China's action of providing COVID-19 vaccines and related assistance to other countries as a tool for gaining geopolitical influence, Guo Weimin, the spokesperson of the fourth session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, said during a news briefing on Wednesday.

As of the end of February, China had provided COVID-19 vaccine related assistance to 69 countries and two international organizations, as well as exported vaccines to 28 countries, Guo said. "These numbers are also growing."

"Vaccine is a crucial tool in our effort to prevent, control and ultimately overcome the pandemic, as well as an important subject for international anti-pandemic cooperation," he said.

"China has sworn to provide vaccines as a global public good, and encourages Chinese companies to collaborate with other countries when developing and producing vaccines."

China has also joined COVAX, a global initiative aimed at promoting equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines.

"China engaging in international cooperation on COVID-19 vaccines is for helping the global community overcome the pandemic. It is a manifestation of the principles of building a community with a shared future for mankind," he said.

Guo said the COVID-19 pandemic is still ravaging many countries. "China is willing to work with other nations to tackle and prevail over the pandemic as soon as possible, and contribute more to protecting the lives and health of people around the world."