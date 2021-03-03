Gedan Songzanlin Lamasery in Shangri-La attracts tourists

Tourists visit Gedan Songzanlin Lamasery in Shangri-La County, Yunnan Province on March 2, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Ranyang)

Praised as the Little Potala Palace, the Songzanlin is the largest Tibetan Buddhism Lamasery in Yunnan Province, attracting millions of tourists from all over the world every year.

