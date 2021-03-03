Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Mar 3, 2021
Gedan Songzanlin Lamasery in Shangri-La attracts tourists

(Ecns.cn)    11:27, March 03, 2021

Tourists visit Gedan Songzanlin Lamasery in Shangri-La County, Yunnan Province on March 2, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Ranyang)

Praised as the Little Potala Palace, the Songzanlin is the largest Tibetan Buddhism Lamasery in Yunnan Province, attracting millions of tourists from all over the world every year.

Tourists visit Gedan Songzanlin Lamasery in Shangri-La County, Yunnan Province on March 2, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Ranyang)

Tourists visit Gedan Songzanlin Lamasery in Shangri-La County, Yunnan Province on March 2, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Ranyang)

Tourists visit Gedan Songzanlin Lamasery in Shangri-La County, Yunnan Province on March 2, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Ranyang)

