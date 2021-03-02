Three candidate names for China's Mars rover come out after global poll

The China National Space Administration (CNSA) releases mid-flight images of Mars probe Tianwen-1 on Oct. 1, 2020. (CNSA/Handout via Xinhua)

BEIJING, March 2 (Xinhua) -- Three possible names for China's first Mars rover have come out after a 40-day global online poll.

"Zhurong," a fire god in ancient Chinese mythology, tops the list while "Nezha," a beloved Chinese mythological figure, and "Hongyi," which means having a broad and strong mind in Chinese, ranked second and third, respectively.

The China National Space Administration in January unveiled a list of 10 selections for the name after a global naming campaign that kicked off in late July 2020. Netizens at home and abroad were invited to vote on 10 candidates from Jan. 20 to Feb. 28.

Starting Tuesday, a panel of experts will also vote for the final candidates. The administration will decide the top three names based on public voting and expert opinions.

China launched Tianwen-1 on July 23, 2020. The spacecraft, consisting of an orbiter, a lander and a rover, entered the parking orbit of Mars after performing an orbital maneuver on Feb. 24.