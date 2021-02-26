New York prosecutors get Trump's tax records

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before leaving the White House in Washington D.C., the United States, on March 3, 2020. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

NEW YORK, Feb. 25 (Xinhua) -- Local prosecutors in New York City have obtained millions of pages of documents on former U.S. President Donald Trump's tax records and business dealings, local media reported Thursday.

New York prosecutors held possession of the documents on Monday, just hours after the U.S. Supreme Court denied Trump's effort to keep the documents private, according to a spokesman for Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance.

The development paves the way local prosecutors to investigate Trump's finances and operations from 2011 to 2019.

"The work continues," Vance tweeted Monday after the U.S. Supreme Court issued the order.

Vance is handling the investigation on whether Trump and the Trump Organization engaged in tax fraud, insurance fraud and other schemes to fraud.

In 2019, New York County District Attorney's Office served a grand jury subpoena on Trump's personal accounting firm Mazars USA LLP for financial records relating to Trump and his businesses.

Trump and his lawyers have made efforts to block prosecutors from obtaining the records for over a year.