Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Feb 25, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Live: Special coverage on China's accomplishments in poverty eradication

(CGTN)    09:00, February 25, 2021

Over the past 40-plus years of reform and opening up, more than 700 million people in China have been lifted out of poverty, contributing to more than 70 percent of global poverty reduction. By the end of 2020, nearly 100 million impoverished rural residents had escaped poverty since 2012, and all 832 national-level poverty-stricken counties had shaken off poverty.

A grand gathering to review China's decades-long journey towards eliminating poverty and outline the tasks ahead takes place in Beijing on Thursday morning. Chinese President Xi Jinping, also General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, delivers a keynote speech after presenting awards to outstanding contributors to the poverty alleviation cause. 

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Meng Bin, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next

Related reading

Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York