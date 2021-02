From February 11th to 17th, Pu'er City received 442,100 tourists, a year-on-year increase of 13.48%. Among them, 71,100 overnight tourists; 371,000 day-trip tourists, a year-on-year increase of 24.25%; and tourism income reached 331,371,600 yuan. "Celebrating the Spring Festival in situ" and " celebrating the Spring Festival online" have become the mainstream during the Spring Festival this year.