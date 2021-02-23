China calls for more int'l support to restoring normal life in Ethiopia's Tigray region

BEIJING, Feb. 22 (Xinhua) -- China on Monday called on international community to give more support and make joint contribution to restoring normal life and work in Ethiopia's Tigray region.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the call at a daily press briefing when commenting on the humanitarian situation in Tigray regional state after the conflict.

"Given the shortage of basic living materials in Tigray, China will offer emergency food assistance including rice and wheat to relieve the difficulties faced by the local people," said Wang.

"As a good friend to Ethiopia, China hopes that all Ethiopian people including those in Tigray enjoy peace, stability and prosperity. We support the Ethiopian government's efforts in providing help and assistance to people in Tigray and restoring local life and production," he added.