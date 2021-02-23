Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Feb 23, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China calls for more int'l support to restoring normal life in Ethiopia's Tigray region

(Xinhua)    10:58, February 23, 2021

BEIJING, Feb. 22 (Xinhua) -- China on Monday called on international community to give more support and make joint contribution to restoring normal life and work in Ethiopia's Tigray region.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the call at a daily press briefing when commenting on the humanitarian situation in Tigray regional state after the conflict.

"Given the shortage of basic living materials in Tigray, China will offer emergency food assistance including rice and wheat to relieve the difficulties faced by the local people," said Wang.

"As a good friend to Ethiopia, China hopes that all Ethiopian people including those in Tigray enjoy peace, stability and prosperity. We support the Ethiopian government's efforts in providing help and assistance to people in Tigray and restoring local life and production," he added.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Meng Bin, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York