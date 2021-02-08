Pu’er GDP forecast in 2021: 9%

On February 2, 2021, the 5th meeting of the 4th People's Congress of Pu’er City opened. Liu Yong, deputy secretary of the Pu'er Municipal CPC Committee and Mayor, made a government work report to the Congress on behalf of the people's government of Pu’er City, making the main forecasts on the economic and social development of Pu’er City in 2021; specifically, regional GDP is forecasted to grow by approx. 9%, fixed asset to grow by 12%, general public budget revenue to grow by 3%, and consumer price to increase by approx. 3.5%.