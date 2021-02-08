Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Feb 24, 2021
Pu'er GDP forecast in 2021: 9%

Pu’er GDP forecast in 2021: 9%

(People's Daily Online)    13:00, February 08, 2021

On February 2, 2021, the 5th meeting of the 4th People's Congress of Pu’er City opened. Liu Yong, deputy secretary of the Pu'er Municipal CPC Committee and Mayor, made a government work report to the Congress on behalf of the people's government of Pu’er City, making the main forecasts on the economic and social development of Pu’er City in 2021; specifically, regional GDP is forecasted to grow by approx. 9%, fixed asset to grow by 12%, general public budget revenue to grow by 3%, and consumer price to increase by approx. 3.5%.


