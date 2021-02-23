Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Feb 23, 2021
The culture heroes' journey

(People's Daily App)    17:56, February 23, 2021

Fifty-six ethnic groups form a splendid Chinese culture. These ethnic cultures have taken root in their own soil and merged with each other. But preserving and spreading culture is not an easy job. Sometimes, it can be saving old writings from disappearing, finding the right development path for a town rich in tourism resources, or broadening the audience for Chinese-ethnic, culture-based music with international elements.

Follow People’s Daily to see some of most beautiful places in China. Throughout this immersive journey of wonders, you will be amazed at not only how diverse Chinese culture is, but also how people coming from different backgrounds share one commitment – knowing where you come from and where you are heading to.

