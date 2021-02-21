Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Feb 21, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China's space tracking ship Yuanwang-3 departs for new monitoring missions

(Xinhua)    15:40, February 21, 2021

Aerial photo shows China's spacecraft tracking ship Yuanwang-3 sailing on the southern Pacific Ocean, June 21, 2019. (Xinhua/Li Yuze)

NANJING, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) -- China's space tracking ship Yuanwang-3 on Saturday set sail for the Pacific Ocean from a port in east China's Jiangsu Province for upcoming maritime monitoring missions.

It is the ship's first voyage this year.

Commissioned on May 18, 1995, Yuanwang-3 is a second-generation Chinese space tracking ship. It has undertaken more than 90 maritime tracking and monitoring tasks for spacecraft, including the Shenzhou spaceships, Chang'e lunar probes and BeiDou satellites.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Bianji)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next

Related reading

Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York