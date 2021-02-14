In pics: Ox-themed stamps issued globally to mark Chinese Lunar New Year

BEIJING, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Lunar New Year in stamps! The ox-themed stamps were issued by various countries across the world including France, New Zealand, Belarus, Japan and Singapore.

The following is a list of the Year of the Ox stamps issued globally. Which is your favorite?

Photo taken on Feb. 6, 2021 shows the commemorative stamps themed on the Year of the Ox during the issuing ceremony in Paris, France. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

A customer displays the commemorative stamps themed on the Year of the Ox signed by its author, Chinese artist Chen Jiang Hong, during the issuing ceremony in Paris, France, Feb. 6, 2021. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Photo taken on Feb. 9, 2021 shows a set of commemorative stamps issued by the Armenian postal department recently to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year in Armenia. (Photo by Gevorg Ghazaryan/Xinhua)

Ying Min Chu, Chinese-born designer, shows the 2021 Year of the Ox stamps she designed in Wellington, New Zealand, Feb. 6, 2021. (Xinhua/Guo Lei)

The special stamps themed on the Year of the Ox, issued by the Royal Mail, are seen on a laptop screen in London, Britain, Feb. 4, 2021. (Xinhua/Han Yan)

Anirudha Bansod, CEO of Post Fiji, puts a postmark on the stamp and first-day cover launched in honor of the Year of the Ox at the Nausori Multicultural Center in Suva, Fiji, Feb. 8, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Yongxing)

Photo taken on Jan. 5, 2021 shows the newly issued special stamps themed on the Year of the Ox in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)