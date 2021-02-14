WHO experts slam NYT report on China trip, say they were 'misquoted'

World Health Organization experts with their counterparts from China at a news conference on the origins of the coronavirus pandemic in Wuhan, Feb 9, 2021. (Chinanews.com/Photo)

Scientists from the World Health Organization (WHO) recently took to Twitter to refute claims in a New York Times article that Chinese scientists refused to hand over important data during their trip to China to study the origin of the COVID-19 virus.

"This was NOT my experience on WHO mission. As lead of animal/environment working group I found trust & openness with my China counterparts. We DID get access to critical new data throughout," wrote Peter Ben Daszak on Twitter.

Another expert on the panel echoed his comments. Replying to the thread, Thea Kølsen Fischer, wrote, "this was NOT my experience either on the Epi-side. We DID build up a good relationship in the Chinese and International Epi-team! Allowing for heated arguments reflects a deep level of engagement in the room. Our quotes are intendedly twisted casting shadows over important scientific work."

Responding to Fisher, Daszak tweeted, "Hear! Hear! It's disappointing to spend time with journalists explaining key findings of our exhausting month-long work in China, to see our colleagues selectively misquoted to fit a narrative that was prescribed before the work began. Shame on you @nytimes."