U.S. dignitaries highlight wishes to build China-U.S. ties in new year

Photo taken on Sept. 24, 2015 shows the national flags of China (bottom) and the United States as well as the flag of Washington, D.C. on the Constitution Avenue in Washington, D.C., the United States. (Xinhua/Bao Dandan)

Chinese Consul General in New York Huang Ping expresses his appreciation for the above dignitaries to send their best wishes on the occasion of the Chinese Lunar New Year. He also highlights the Chinese people's determination and perseverance to write a new chapter in 2021 with their U.S. counterparts.

NEW YORK, Feb. 10 -- U.S. governors, educators, scholars, artists as well as business people have manifested their determination to strengthen the cooperation between the United States and China in the upcoming Year of the Ox, while expressing their appreciation for the contributions made by the Chinese American community to this country.

Steve Orlins, president of the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations, said that the Ox symbolizes hardwork, persistence and honesty in Chinese culture, and for over 50 years, the committee's work has embodied those qualities.

"In this new year, in the spirit of the Ox, my National Committee colleagues and I will continue to work hard in building U.S.-China dialogues and exchanges, and improving the bilateral relationship," he added.

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker said he is pleased to join the celebration, and wants to take a moment to wish those in the Chinese community throughout the Commonwealth a very happy Chinese Lunar New Year.

"We are proud to have such a vibrant piece of that culture here in the Commonwealth and especially in Boston. We are grateful for our continued friendship and collaboration," added the governor.

Lieutenant Governor of New York State Kathy Hochul said that she is very proud that New York State serves as the hub of rich culture and diversity, and it's home to more than 600,000 Chinese.

"We recognize that our strength comes through our diversity and that comes through the immigrants who have found their way here and built this country. That is why there is no room for xenophobia or hate in our state," she said.

"New York State stands with the Chinese community because together, we'll defeat COVID-19, and come back even stronger," added Hochul.

Harvard University President Lawrence Bacow conveyed a message that Harvard remains firm in its support of the collaborations that it has developed with scientists and researchers across China, some new and some going back in the years.

"Only by working together in mutual good faith, can we succeed in advancing the frontiers of knowledge and addressing the challenges we face in building a shared future that is safe, free, and fair for all," said Bacow.

"I also want you to know that Harvard remains committed to welcoming to our campus Chinese students and scholars in all fields of study, as we do from scholars and students from all over the world," he added.

Henry Lee, professor emeritus at University of New Haven, on this occasion showed his "deepest gratitude and appreciation" to all the Chinese in the United States.

"You are true the pillar of our community. You are the capstone of harmony. We work hard. We are honest and put the community together in such integrity," he added.

Tony Malkin, CEO, president and chairman of the Empire State Realty Trust, confirmed the message that the Empire State Building will be lit in red on Feb. 10 from sunset until 2 am to celebrate this significant holiday.

"We are proud that this lighting continues to celebrate not only the Lunar New Year, but also the ongoing partnership between the Empire State Building and the Chinese people, and the people of Chinese descent all around the world," he added.

Matias Tarnoposky, president and CEO of the Philadelphia Orchestra, said that the orchestra first connected with the people of China nearly 50 years ago.

"We value the people-to-people exchange through music that has marked our relationship since then. In these unprecedented times, it is important to remember the power the music has to bring us together now and in the future," he said.

"Music is a unifying, equalizing force," he added.

Clive Gillinson, executive and artistic director of Carnegie Hall, said that now more than ever, music serves as an inspiring bridge between peoples and cultures especially during a time of great distancing for most of us.

"May the Year of the Ox bring us all many opportunities to expand our partnership and continue our work together, to advance mutual cultural celebration both here and abroad," he added.

Chinese Consul General in New York Huang Ping expressed his appreciation for the above dignitaries to send their best wishes on the occasion of the Chinese Lunar New Year. He also highlighted the Chinese people's determination and perseverance to write a new chapter in 2021 with their U.S. counterparts.

"In spite of the dark clouds overshadowing China-U.S. relations in the past year, the two peoples supported each other in fighting the pandemic, put hearts together to overcome difficulties and preserve the bonds of people-to-people exchanges," he said.

"The spirit of mutual respect and win-win cooperation continue to prevail. The expectations for a sound and steady development of China-U.S. relations stay strong under new circumstances," he added.

The Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, is the most important holiday for Chinese around the world. This year's Spring Festival falls on Feb. 12, which marks the beginning of the Year of the Ox.