China-CEEC Summit generates new consensus, momentum for cooperation: Chinese FM

Chinese President Xi Jinping chairs the China-Central and Eastern European Countries (CEEC) Summit and delivers a keynote speech via video link in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 9, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

BEIJING, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) -- The China-Central and Eastern European Countries (CEEC) Summit has gathered new consensus and provided momentum for further cooperation, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi has told the press.

The summit held on Tuesday via video link, the first diplomatic event hosted by China this year, is the highest-level leaders' meeting since the establishment of the China-CEEC cooperation mechanism, and an important multilateral event held against the backdrop of the global response to COVID-19.

The summit has rallied global consensus concerning the joint response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Wang said, adding many CEE countries see China's proposals for enhancing cooperation in combating the pandemic as a demonstration of China shouldering responsibility as a major country, and have expressed the readiness to deepen cooperation with China in vaccine research and the resumption of work and production.

A China-Europe freight train heading for Belgrade prepares to depart from Wujiashan railway container center station in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, May 9, 2020. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Wang pointed out the summit has also injected positive energy into cooperation between China and Europe.

Calling the summit an example of multilateralism in action, Wang said leaders of CEE countries have expressed their clear desire to uphold multilateralism and support free trade.

Vice Foreign Minister Qin Gang has said the summit, held at an opportune moment, has reached fruitful outcomes and produced a far-reaching impact.

The summit has offered a valuable opportunity for China and CEE countries to jointly tide over difficulties and seek development, and is a milestone in the development of China-CEEC cooperation and a vivid example of China jointly building a community with a shared future for mankind with CEE and other countries, said Qin.