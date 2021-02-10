Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Feb 10, 2021
Sparkling night at Minyue water town in Fuzhou

(Ecns.cn)    13:44, February 10, 2021

Photo shows the sparkling night view of Minyue water twon in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. The Chinese New Year decorations light up the night, making it one of the most alluring attractions during the holiday. (Photo/China News Service)

