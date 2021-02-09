China becomes leading market for French cosmetics, says sector union

A visitor walks past the booth of L'Oreal at the Consumer Goods exhibition area during the third China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 7, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

"China is by far the first buyer of French lipsticks, with more than one in four exported lipsticks. Likewise, all categories relating to skin care, creams and skin care products, but also make-up for the complexion, remain very popular with Chinese consumers," it added.

PARIS, Feb. 8 (Xinhua)--China is becoming the leading market for French cosmetics which experienced a "contrasted 2020" at the international level but remains the second-largest contributor to France's positive foreign trade balance, said the French Federation for Beauty Companies (FEBEA) in its report on exports in 2020.

"In the midst of the health and economic crisis, French cosmetics exported more than 15.7 billion euro (about 19 billion U.S. dollars) of products, a drop of 11.8 percent compared to 2019," said the federation in a recent statement.

It added, however, the drop was more moderate than in other sectors, and the sector contributed a positive balance of 10.6 billion euros to the French economy.

"These results rank cosmetics the second among exporting sectors in France, behind aeronautics," said the federation. "France remains the world leader in cosmetics."

Impacted by the health and economic crisis that hit the whole world in 2020, the sector saw its exports to Asia remain encouraging and grow strongly in China -- close to 20.7 percent in one year, said the federation.

A staff member introduces Lancome products at the France pavilion during the second China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 6, 2019. France is one of the 15 guest countries of honor at the second CIIE. (Xinhua/Yin Gang)

"China is by far the first buyer of French lipsticks, with more than one in four exported lipsticks. Likewise, all categories relating to skin care, creams and skin care products, but also make-up for the complexion, remain very popular with Chinese consumers," it added.

Due to the sanitary measures, sales of French soaps registered an 11.3-percent growth in value all over the world, with the strongest growths in Asia and Europe -- 22 percent and 19 percent respectively.

Being the official trade union in the cosmetics industry for manufacturers operating in France, the FEBEA brings together over 300 members from the sector, responsible for over 95 percent of the industry's turnover.