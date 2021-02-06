Maltese PM looks forward to strengthening cooperation with China after pandemic

Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela (R) meets with Chinese Ambassador to Malta Yu Dunhai at the Prime Minister's Office in Valletta, Malta, Feb. 4, 2021. Malta is looking forward to strengthening cooperation with China in the post-pandemic process of economic recovery and creating a better future for the two countries together, Robert Abela said on Thursday. (Xinhua/Jonathan Borg)

VALLETTA, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- Malta is looking forward to strengthening cooperation with China in the post-pandemic process of economic recovery and creating a better future for the two countries together, Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela said on Thursday.

Abela made the remarks when he met with Chinese Ambassador to Malta Yu Dunhai at the Prime Minister's Office in Valletta, capital city of Malta.

Abela welcomed Yu to his new post, saying that Malta and China have traditionally friendly relations and the bilateral ties have maintained a good momentum of development in recent years.

Abela said Malta sincerely thanked China for its assistance in helping the Maltese side to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the establishment of diplomatic ties nearly 50 years ago, China-Malta relations have maintained vigorous vitality, said Yu, adding that the two governments in 2018 signed a memorandum of understanding on jointly building the Belt and Road, which has injected new and strong impetus into the development of bilateral relations.

Noting that China and Malta have complementary advantages, Yu said the two sides can actively conduct cooperation in infrastructure construction, digital economy and new energy, and explore cooperation in the third-party market.

China is willing to share development opportunities with other countries including Malta, and jointly promote economic recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic, said Yu.