China has administered 22 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines

(Chinadaily.com.cn)    14:45, February 01, 2021

A staff member at a packaging plant for COVID-19 inactivated vaccine products in the Beijing Biological Products Institute Co Ltd in Beijing, Dec 25, 2020. [Photo/Xinhua]

As of Tuesday, China has administered 22.77 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines in its mass vaccination campaign, an official said on Wednesday.

Zeng Yixin, deputy head of the National Health Commission, made the announcement at a press conference held by the State Council joint prevention and control mechanism against COVID-19.

Health authorities are strengthening the management of vaccinations and using an information system on vaccination planning to trace every dose, according to Zeng.

Medical workers at vaccination sites were also asked to closely monitor and report all possible adverse reactions in accordance with due procedures.

On the epidemic response in rural areas, Zeng stressed the training of medical forces at the grassroots levels, especially rural doctors, to help them identify suspected symptoms.

