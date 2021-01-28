China Chamber of Commerce in Ethiopia donates COVID-19 supplies to education ministry

Liu Yu (R), minister counselor for Economic and Commercial Affairs of the Chinese Embassy to Ethiopia, and Getahun Mekuria, Ethiopia Minister of Education, attend a donation ceremony in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on Jan. 26, 2021. The China Chamber of Commerce in Ethiopia (CCCE) on Tuesday donated 500,000 washable masks and 10,000 thermometers to the Ethiopia Ministry of Education (MoE). (Xinhua/Michael Tewelde)

ADDIS ABABA, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) -- The China Chamber of Commerce in Ethiopia (CCCE) on Tuesday donated 500,000 washable masks and 10,000 thermometers to the Ethiopia Ministry of Education (MoE).

The COVID-19 medical supplies donation ceremony was held in the MoE's headquarters in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa, in the presence of high-level Ethiopian government officials and representatives from the Chinese embassy in Ethiopia.

Wen Yingzheng, Chairperson of the CCCE, said the COVID-19 medical supplies donation is part of corporate social responsibility activities being undertaken by the 70 Chinese companies' strong association.

"The CCCE voluntarily raised funds from member companies to donate medical materials to the MoE, including a total of 500,000 washable masks for children and 10,000 thermometers," said Wen.

"Our member companies have also actively participated in cooperation with the MoE to fulfill social responsibility through funding education by building schools, donating study materials, living and sporting goods and son on," he further said.

Getahun Mekuria, Ethiopia minister of education, commended the COVID-19 medical supplies donation as a testament to strong Ethiopia-China ties.

"When Ethiopia was hard hit with the COVID-19 pandemic, the first country which stood with us, with the Ethiopian government, with the Ethiopian people, is the Chinese government, Chinese people and the Chinese business community in sending medical team to train our medical personnel in Ethiopia in handling the pandemic and also in provision of medical supplies and test kits," said the minister.

"The heart of the Chinese government and Chinese people are always with the Ethiopian government and Ethiopian people," he further said.

Ethiopia has as of Tuesday afternoon confirmed 134,132 COVID-19 cases and 2,071 COVID-19 related deaths.

Ethiopia, Africa's second-most populous nation, has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the east African region.

The Chinese government as well as Chinese private firms have given several rounds of COVID-19 medical supplies to Ethiopia to help the east African country fight the spread of the pandemic.

Liu Yu, minister counselor for Economic and Commercial Affairs of the Chinese Embassy to Ethiopia, emphasized the five decades old ties between the two countries, has become one of people to people ties on top of the pre-existing strong government level ties.

"The cooperation between our two countries isn't just only government to government, but also people to people, and we support each other at all possible levels," said Liu.

"The CCCE not only encourages its members to do business in Ethiopia in a legal and honest way. It is also more importantly encourages its members to fulfil social responsibilities, achieving a prosperity target together with the Ethiopian people," she further remarked.