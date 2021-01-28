Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Jan 28, 2021
Xi congratulates Rebelo de Sousa on re-election as Portuguese president

(Xinhua)    08:35, January 28, 2021

Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa addresses the nation after winning the Portuguese Presidential Election in Lisbon, Portugal, on Jan. 24, 2021. (Photo by Pedro Fiuza/Xinhua)

BEIJING, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday sent a congratulatory message to Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa on his re-election as president of Portugal.

In the message, Xi said China-Portugal relations have stood the test of the COVID-19 pandemic since last year.

The traditional friendship between the two countries has shown new vitality, Xi said, adding that anti-pandemic and public health cooperation has made new strides while practical cooperation has continued to make new progress.

Xi said he attaches great importance to the development of China-Portugal relations, and stands ready to work with Rebelo de Sousa to push for new achievements in bilateral ties in a bid to benefit the two countries and peoples.

