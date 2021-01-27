Merkel calls for "fair", rapid distribution of coronavirus vaccines

Photo taken in Berlin, Germany, on Jan. 26, 2021 shows a screen displaying German Chancellor Angela Merkel delivering a speech at the virtual World Economic Forum (WEF). Merkel on Tuesday called for a "fair" and rapid distribution of coronavirus vaccines across the world, including the poorer countries. (Xinhua/Shan Yuqi)

BERLIN, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) -- German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday called for a "fair" and rapid distribution of coronavirus vaccines across the world, including the poorer countries.

"Here it is about a fair distribution, and not about the question of money," Merkel said on Tuesday in her address at this year's virtual World Economic Forum (WEF), adding that she welcomed the fact that the international coronavirus vaccination initiative COVAX had signed the first contracts.

"We will of course do everything we can to ensure that distribution can begin quickly," said Merkel. She also spoke out against nationalism in relation to mass vaccinations as a way out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Merkel emphasized that 12 months into the pandemic, there were promising vaccines and vaccine candidates, but the world is facing the challenge of vaccine shortages. There is a way out of the pandemic, she said, even if it will still be laborious and not as short as some would have hoped.

Merkel invoked close global cooperation as central to the fight against the pandemic. "It is the hour of multilateralism," said Merkel, warning that "a foreclosure approach will not help us solve the problems."

Merkel announced increased efforts in development cooperation and called for the United Nations to pursue its sustainability goals with greater emphasis. "The great danger now after the pandemic is that we will all concentrate on ourselves first," said Merkel, referring to the industrialized countries.