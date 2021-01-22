Xi calls for closer exchanges with Laos

President Xi Jinping meets with visiting Lao Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Jan 6, 2020. (Photo/Xinhua)

BEIJING, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) -- General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday that China is ready to work with Laos to further intensify high-level contact, cement strategic communication and deepen experience exchanges on party and state governance.

Xi made the remarks in a telephone conversation with Thongloun Sisoulith, general secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee.

On behalf of the CPC as well as the Chinese government and people, Xi congratulated Thongloun on election as general secretary of the LPRP Central Committee.

The successful convention of the 11th LPRP Congress, which put forward a series of new approaches to and new measures on party and state governance, is of great significance to continuously pushing forward the development of Laos' socialist cause, Xi said.

He said he is confident that under the leadership of the new LPRP Central Committee headed by Thongloun, all LPRP members and all Lao people will unite as one and strive to realize the goals set at the 11th congress.

China and Laos are friendly neighbors connected by mountains and rivers, Xi said, adding that upholding the leadership of the Communist party and adhering to the socialist orientation are the essential features of bilateral relations.

Noting that the China-Laos relationship is now at its historical best, Xi also pointed to the combined impact of profound changes unseen in a century in the world and the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The two sides, he suggested, should steadily advance the construction of such large projects as the China-Laos Economic Corridor and the China-Laos Railway, and push for more achievements in bilateral Belt and Road cooperation.

Xi also called for concerted efforts to deepen exchanges and cooperation in various fields such as culture, youth and tourism, and continuously enrich the cultural content of the China-Laos community with a shared future.

China, he said, will continue to support Laos' efforts to fight the pandemic, and stands ready to actively consider aiding Laos with a batch of COVID-19 vaccines.

China is willing to work with Laos to strengthen coordination and cooperation in international and regional affairs, and promote common development and prosperity, added the Chinese leader.

Xi also wished Thongloun new greater achievements in the new important post.

For his part, Thongloun expressed his deep gratitude to Xi for talking with him over the telephone shortly after the successful 11th LPRP Congress, saying that it fully demonstrates the great importance Xi attaches to Laos-China relations and the profound bond and traditional friendship between the two parties, two countries and two nations.

The 11th LPRP Congress achieved a series of important results, Thongloun said, adding that the party will adhere to the line of principled comprehensive reform, lead the Lao people to a succession of new victories, and lay a solid foundation for promoting socialist construction in Laos.

Laos sincerely appreciates the valuable support and assistance China has provided in various stages of Laos' development, including in its response to the COVID-19 pandemic, said the LPRP chief.

Laos, he added, will continue to push forward the implementation of the action plan on the Laos-China community with a shared future, strengthen bilateral cooperation in such areas as building the Belt and Road, and promote friendly exchanges at all levels.

He said Laos firmly believes that under the leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Xi at its core, the Chinese people will surely make new achievements in building a modern socialist country in an all-round way and realize the set goals as scheduled.

In the conversation, Xi and Thongloun jointly announced the official launch of the China-Laos Friendship Year program, which will feature a series of celebrations to further cement public support for the China-Laos friendship.