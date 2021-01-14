Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Jan 14, 2021
U.S. House votes to impeach Trump, making him 1st U.S. president impeached twice

(Xinhua)    08:14, January 14, 2021

The screengrab taken from the web stream of the U.S. House of Representatives shows that a majority of the lawmakers in the House on Jan. 13, 2021 voted for impeaching President Donald Trump over "incitement of insurrection." (Xinhua)

While the number of Democrats sponsoring the impeachment article indicated there had already been enough votes to impeach the president in the days leading up to the floor vote, 10 Republicans cast the "yea" vote.

WASHINGTON, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- A majority of lawmakers in the U.S. House on Wednesday voted for impeaching President Donald Trump over "incitement of insurrection," making him the first president to be impeached twice.

That is a stark contrast to the last time the House voted to impeach Trump in December 2019, at which time no Republican representatives crossed the party line.

