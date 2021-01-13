Border defense soldiers get ready for exercise

Soldiers assigned to a border defense regiment of the Kashgar Military Sub-command under the PLA Xinjiang Military Command are assembled on the training ground, well-prepared for multi-item military tests on January 4, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Ji Wenzhi)

