Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Jan 13, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Border defense soldiers get ready for exercise

(China Military Online)    16:15, January 13, 2021

Soldiers assigned to a border defense regiment of the Kashgar Military Sub-command under the PLA Xinjiang Military Command are assembled on the training ground, well-prepared for multi-item military tests on January 4, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Ji Wenzhi)

Soldiers assigned to a border defense regiment of the Kashgar Military Sub-command under the PLA Xinjiang Military Command are assembled on the training ground, well-prepared for multi-item military tests on January 4, 2021. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Ji Wenzhi)

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York