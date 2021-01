Ground crews assigned to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Western Theater Command perform thorough inspections on a fighter jet prior to a real-combat flight training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Weiwei)

A fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Western Theater Command takes off from the runway for a real-combat flight training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Weiwei)