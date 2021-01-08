Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Jan 8, 2021
U.S. Congress certifies Biden's presidential victory after Capitol clashes

(Xinhua)    09:00, January 08, 2021

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence (C) and U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (R) take part in a joint session of the Congress to certify the 2020 election results at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., the United States, Jan. 6, 2021. The U.S. Congress certified Joe Biden's presidential election victory early Thursday morning, after supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol, halting the certification process for several hours. (Kevin Dietsch/Pool via Xinhua)

WASHINGTON, Jan. 7 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. Congress certified Joe Biden's presidential election victory early Thursday morning, after supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol, halting the certification process for several hours.

In declaring the final vote totals, Vice President Mike Pence certified the Electoral College count of 306 votes in favor of Biden against 232 in favor of Trump.

"The announcement of the state of the vote ... shall be deemed a sufficient declaration of the persons elected President and Vice President of the United States," Pence said.

Hours before the announcement, four people, including a woman who was shot by Capitol Police, died amid clashes between police and Trump supporters, which also led to dozens of arrests, according to police. At least 14 officers sustained injuries.

