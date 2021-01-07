Beijing records its coldest day in over 50 years

People walk on a street in Chaoyang District, Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 6, 2021. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

The cold blast will continue across China, as Beijing recorded -19.5 C on Thursday morning, the lowest temperature since 1966, meteorological authorities said.

The National Meteorological Center said on Friday temperatures will drop by up to 10 C in East China including the provinces of Anhui, Jiangxi and Zhejiang. Fujian province in the southeast and Yunnan province in the southwest are forecast to experience similar drops.

In Northwest China, South China and areas along the Yangtze, Yellow and Huaihe rivers, temperatures will drop by between 6 and 8 C, with strong winds.

The Beijing Meteorological Service said the capital is expected to record a low of about -10 C on Friday and Saturday, with temperatures on both days slow to go up. Chilly winds will make people feel colder than the recorded temperatures, it added.

The center warned that transportation and police authorities should prepare for icy roads and people should wrap up to keep warm. The public should also follow weather reports to take preventive measures against the cold.