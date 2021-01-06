Senegalese experts commend China's success in fighting poverty

DAKAR, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- Senegalese experts have highly commended China's successful efforts in its fight against poverty.

Senegalese academic Ibrahima Niang, who visited China several times, said in an interview with Xinhua that China's achievement in alleviating poverty has been exemplary.

"China has today become the most complete example of poverty alleviation in the world with the large scale of measures adopted that even an institution as important as the World Bank keeps citing China as a model to follow," he said.

Niang told Xinhua that never in the history of mankind has a country allowed hundreds of millions of individuals to have intermediate incomes in a short period of time, an outcome that has originated from China's land reform and its openness to the world.

Poverty alleviation has become a major cooperation area under the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), and it is also one of the main concerns of Chinese President Xi Jinping and his counterparts from the African continent, he said.

"The shared experiences will be a considerable contribution to allow the African continent to catch up on its economic development and to allow a large number of African countries to become emerging countries", the Senegalese expert said.

Senegalese geographer and academic, Ousmane Diao was also fascinated by China's strategy in the fight against poverty, saying that China has fulfilled an internal commitment to make her people have better living conditions.

The expert based in south Senegal also recalled that during the FOCAC Johannesburg Summit held in 2015, China announced its commitment to mobilize government, businesses, and private resources for extensive cooperation with Africa in jointly carrying out 200 poverty reduction projects for the benefit of grassroots communities in Africa.

"Apart from other support policies in the fields of infrastructure or trade, all of these actions carried out across the world make it clear that the fight against poverty is on the agenda," he said, adding that the work has born fruit thanks to China's efforts.

For his part, Aly Diouf, journalist and head of the political desk of the Senegalese daily "Le Soleil", also acknowledged that China, faced with COVID-19, an unprecedented pandemic, has done everything to ensure the health and safety of its people.

The former correspondent for "Le Soleil" in China said that despite the difficulties related to COVID-19, China has made economic achievements for the benefit of the world.

These collective efforts combined with the discipline of the Chinese people have allowed the country to control the spread of the pandemic and is now working on vaccination, he said.