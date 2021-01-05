Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Jan 5, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China's Hebei reports 14 new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases

(Xinhua)    13:07, January 05, 2021

SHIJIAZHUANG, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- China's Hebei Province reported 14 locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases and 30 asymptomatic cases on Monday, the provincial health commission said Tuesday.

Among the confirmed cases, 11 were reported in the provincial capital of Shijiazhuang. All of the 30 asymptomatic cases were also reported in the city. The commission has classified Xiaoguozhuang Village in Gaocheng District of the city as a high-risk area for COVID-19.

By Monday, there are 19 confirmed cases in hospitals in Hebei with two of them in severe condition. In total, Hebei has recorded 358 locally-transmitted cases and 34 imported cases.

As of Monday, 367 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged from hospital, including the 34 imported cases. There are 40 asymptomatic cases under medical observation, the commission said.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York