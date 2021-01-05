Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Jan 5, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China to expand COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing capacity

(Xinhua)    16:11, January 05, 2021

BEIJING, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology has moved to facilitate corporate cooperation along industrial chains to accelerate the industrialization of COVID-19 vaccines and expand production capacity to ensure the supply of vaccines, an official said Tuesday.

Wang Jiangping, vice minister of industry and information technology, said the country's production capacity will be steadily expanded while ensuring the quality and safety of vaccines.

Production plans will be properly arranged to maximize production potential and ensure the supply of COVID-19 vaccines, Wang said.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York